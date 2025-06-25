Major high street retailer with Glasgow shops to close 33 stores amid restructure

River Island will close 33 stores amid a rethink of their high street plans.

River Island will close 33 of its stores across the UK as it says shopper’s behaviours continue to change. According to reports from Retail Gazette, the troubled retailer will allow the shops to continue to operate until January 2026.

Ben Lewis, CEO of River Island said: “River Island is a much-loved retailer, with a decades-long history on the British high street. However the well-documented migration of shoppers from the high street to online has left the business with a large portfolio of stores that is no longer aligned to our customers’ needs. The sharp rise in the cost of doing business over the last few years has only added to the financial burden.

We have a clear strategy to transform the business to ensure its long-term viability. Recent improvements in our fashion offer and in-store shopping experience are already showing very positive results, but it is only with a restructuring plan that we will be able to see this strategy through and secure River Island’s future as a profitable retail business. We regret any job losses as a result of store closures, and we will try to keep these to a minimum.”

River Island looks set to close some of its stores. | Supplied

The announcement comes as the retail giant submitted documents to the High Court as part of a formal restructuring proposal, before a creditor vote in August.

River Island is also asking landlords to cut its rent at 71 stores which are also at risk.

In recent years, sales have plummeted. 2023 saw a £33.2m loss and a 19% reduction in sales, according to recent sales.

There are currently a number of River Island stores in Glasgow including Glasgow Fort and Buchanan Galleries.