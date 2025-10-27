The new store will open at Silverburn Shopping Centre in time for Christmas.

Silverburn will welcome Scotland’s first Kenji store this December, introducing the high-tech, interactive retail concept to the centre, and reinforcing its position as Scotland’s leading shopping destination.

The East Asian-inspired lifestyle brand Kenji will join the flurry of new openings at Silverburn. Kenji offers a selection of homeware, stationery, fashion accessories, tech gadgets, and Japanese snacks. The store also features a digital component through the Kenji app, allowing visitors to adopt virtual characters, explore digital fashion, and engage socially online - blending physical and virtual retail experiences.

The addition of Kenji enhances Silverburn’s diverse retail mix and reflects its ongoing commitment to bringing innovative and contemporary brands to Glasgow. The retailer will make its Scottish debut in the 3,280 sq ft unit next to Superdrug in the coming weeks, in time for the festive season.

David Pierotti, General Manager of Silverburn said: “Being the top choice for Kenji's first Scottish store marks another fantastic milestone for Silverburn, further enhancing our diverse, and growing retail offering.

"With its much-loved plushies, stylish stationary, unique homeware, fashion accessories, tech gadgets and tasty snacks, Kenji will certainly be a popular choice for our guests and will open just in time for the festive season.”

Melvin Boyd, Head of Retail for Kenji, said: "As Scotland’s leading retail and leisure destination, with its dynamic mix of visitors and vibrant retail environment, Silverburn is exactly what we were looking for when introducing Kenji to Scotland.

"Silverburn’s strong profile of retailers and its ongoing dedication to providing a high-quality customer environment aligns seamlessly with our vision of creating interactive environments that bring the Kenji experience to life.”