Major outdoor clothing brand to close East Kilbride store in Centre West
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Trespass have announced that they will be closing down their store and relocating in East Kilbride shopping centre at the end of January.
Signs appeared on their shop window in the shopping centre saying: "Closing down and relocating. Everything must go.
"Relocating to Olympia/Southgate."
The shop is currently found in the Centre West part of the centre which is to be demolished - a three-level complex was built between 1999 and 2001 at a cost of £90m. Despite being the newest part of the town centre it has since lost anchor tenants including Debenhams, Top Shop, Zara and many more of the big high street names. The plans have this site as a potential location for housing.
That site has now been picked for a new neighbourhood with private and affordable housing. South Lanarkshire Council has now further amended and approved the Threesixty Architecture master plan for East Kilbride to refocus on the town centre.
Trespass are not the only store who are relocating in the centre as TUI and Muffin Break have already moved their premises ahead of Centre West’s demolition. Some other notable shops and restaurants have closed down in East Kilbride shopping centre in recent times as Zucca, Next, and Office have closed their doors already with WH Smith also shutting down.
The Trespass store will close on Friday 31 January in Centre West and move to the Olympia/Southgate area of the mall.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.