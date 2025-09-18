The global retailer will open their third premises in Scotland at a busy Glasgow train station.

A major new store have announced that they are getting set to open in Glasgow Central station later this year.

MINISO who opened their second Scottish store at Braehead Shopping Centre in June shared a picture of the busy Glasgow train station with some clues.

Taking to social media, MINISO said: “Time for guess the location.

Glasgow Central Station

“We're opening a new store very soon... but where?! Here are some clues.

"More than 30 million journeys start or end here every year, making it one of the busiest travel hubs outside London.

"Locals have a nickname for the glass-roofed bridge over a busy shopping centre street: The Heilanman's Umbrella.

"The station's roof is made up of around 48,000 panes of glass, flooding the concourse with light and making it a landmark in its own right."

In recent months, a new Boots store opened in the station as well as a new look lounge for passengers.