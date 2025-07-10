Located at the heart of the lower level and serving as a focal point for the centre, JD is expanding its footprint by a third to create an 18,000 sq ft store, due to open in 2026.

SGS UK Retail has announced that JD, the leading retailer for sports, fashion and lifestyle brands, is significantly upsizing at Braehead Shopping Centre.

The expansion will enable JD to showcase its full multi-category offer, spanning athleisure, footwear, accessories, and sportswear for men, women, and juniors, and responds to strong demand from both local and regional shoppers. The enhanced space will feature the brand’s latest store concept, with dedicated product zones, immersive experiences, and an even broader selection of leading global names, including Montirex, Nike, adidas, The North Face, and Under Armour.

JD’s expansion follows a series of recent lettings and investments in the centre, including the recent arrival of MINISO and Flying Tiger Copenhagen. In addition, SGS has launched a new brand identity for Braehead, which is being rolled out across signage and wayfinding, as well as all the centre’s consumer marketing.

Huw Kmiot, Associate Director of Asset Management, at Pradera Lateral, asset manager of Braehead Shopping Centre, commented: “JD’s upsize is a powerful demonstration of Braehead’s momentum, and the confidence that major brands have in our long-term vision for the centre. Combined with an ongoing investment programme, including our new brand identity and marketing campaign, and the recent launch of Braehead Ambition, we’re evolving the offer, elevating the experience, and ensuring the destination continues to resonate with an ever-increasing number of consumers.

“Using our new strapline ‘Why have silver when you can have gold?’ for the first time, the new campaign captures the breadth and diversity of Braehead’s offer as Scotland’s leading retail and leisure destination.”

James Air, Director of Group Acquisitions at JD, added: “Braehead has long been a strong performer for JD, and this upsize reflects our commitment to continued growth at the destination. The new store will deliver the very best of JD, combining cutting-edge design with an unrivalled product mix at a top retail location.”

JD’s upsize, the other recent openings and the rebrand align with the goals of Braehead Ambition - the recently launched strategic partnership between Braehead Shopping Centre, XSite and Braehead Arena. Reporting to a board comprised of SGS UK Retail, TDL Media and XPE Group Plc, the asset management and operational team - including Pradera Lateral, Savills, BWP Group, Lunson Mitchenall, BGP, and Metis - is working collectively to deliver a coherent, compelling experience while amplifying the natural trading synergy between the adjacent assets.