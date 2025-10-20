Renfrewshire Council

Works are set to begin next month (November) on a key Paisley route as part of a £59million investment in new transport connections to the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland (AMIDS), adding to a new £85.5million state-of-the-art secondary school and enhanced active travel links in the area.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Renfrewshire Council is leading the ambitious programme which will see the creation of a new road and junction next to the site of the former Chivas building on Renfrew Road which will serve the new Paisley Grammar School Community Campus and connect into a new road bridge across the White Cart river.

The new route will significantly improve access to Shortroods, AMIDS and Glasgow Airport from Paisley town centre, Renfrew and the M8 motorway, with the AMIDS South project including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new road bridge at Paisley Harbour for vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists from Harbour Road to Inchinnan Road

A 1.7km gateway route along Abercorn Street, Harbour Road, and Inchinnan Road, linking the town centre to AMIDS and Glasgow Airport

A new walking and cycling route called the Gallowhill Link which will use the former railway underpass at the retail park to safely cross Renfrew Road

A number of improvements to walking and cycling infrastructure on Greenock Road between Inchinnan Business Park and AMIDS have already been complete

Renfrewshire Council

Renfrewshire Council Leader Iain Nicolson said: “This significant investment is another example of this council’s ambition and the new transport links and state-of-the-art school will transform Renfrew Road and this section of the town.

“Communities from across the White Cart river will be more connected to the town centre, pupils will have easier access to the new school and opportunities for work, leisure and education will be more readily available for local people.

“The project will make it easier to access AMIDS which is one of the most significant developments we have ever undertaken and is already attracting high-quality jobs and world-leading industry to Renfrewshire. It will provide a significant boost to the area’s economy so it is incredibly important we provide the appropriate access to what is becoming known as Scotland’s home of manufacturing innovation – and that is what the AMIDS South project will do.”

As well as infrastructure investment, AMIDS South will also generate economic benefits through local apprenticeships, graduate roles, work experience placements, subcontracting opportunities for local businesses, as well as school, college, and community group visits and public events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bob Grant, Chair of Renfrewshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “AMIDS South marks a significant milestone for Renfrewshire’s economic future. Improved transport links, new infrastructure, and high-quality development space will make it easier for our businesses to connect, collaborate and grow. This project will strengthen supply chains, attract new investment, and create the right conditions for innovation and long-term prosperity across our business community.”

Farrans Construction has been appointed to deliver AMIDS South and the new road and junction are scheduled for completion by summer 2026, with the entire project due to be finished by Spring 2028.

The first set of works on Renfrew Road will begin on Monday 3 November from just before the roundabout at the former Chivas site to the entrance of West College Scotland and will include an outside lane closure on both sides of the road. This first phase of works will be in place for 25 weeks as part of a 52-week programme of works on Renfrew Road.

Patrick Murray, Scotland’s Regional Director for Farrans, said: “Since we were awarded the contract to deliver this project, we have been working closely with Renfrewshire Council in final preparations for our site operations to begin. We recently held a successful Meet the Buyer event in the area and met with over 70 local suppliers to discuss packages we will be procuring in the coming months. We will be focused on minimising disruption throughout our programme of work, and we will be communicating directly with key stakeholders to keep them informed."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farrans and the Council will meet directly with local businesses, hold public information events, regularly contact stakeholders, update the council website, and use social media and the local media to provide updates as required.

AMIDS South is funded by £38.8million from the UK Government Levelling-Up Fund, £18.8million from Renfrewshire Council, and £1.5million has been provided by Transport Scotland for the Gallowhill Link.

The £85.5m Paisley Grammar School Community Campus is being delivered by Renfrewshire Council, supported by funding from the Scottish Government's Learning Estate Improvement Programme.