A major high street retailer has launched its Teen store in Buchanan Galleries, the first of its kind to open in Glasgow.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fashion group has opened its first Mango Teen store in Scotland at Glasgow’s Buchanan Galleries - the third in the UK after openings at Carnaby Street and Westfield London.

The new store will offer the complete Mango Teen collection - including clothing, footwear, accessories, and sportswear - from one of Glasgow’s most iconic retail destinations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aimed at the 11 to 15 age group, the collections are an offshoot of the popular Mango brand, who operate five stores around Glasgow. The ambitious 3,000 sq ft store is part of the brand’s plans to massively increase its footprint on the high street. A further 500 Mango stores are expected to open globally over the next three years.

The store is the first Mango Teen to open in Scotland | Mango

Fiona Cullen, International Regional Director for the UK & Ireland, called Buchanan Galleries the “perfect home” for the collection.

She said: “Our new Teen store in Glasgow is a confident step forward for Mango, building on the strong progress we have made over the last year to broaden the appeal of Mango to even more customers across the UK.

Buchanan Galleries is the perfect home to introduce our fresh, youthful and versatile Teen collection to the city’s young people, in a store format that truly represents the Mediterranean soul of our brand.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Berta Moral, Director of Mango Kids and Teen, said that the collection was designed to fill a gap in the market for fashion for young people

She: “We first launched Mango Teen after we noticed a gap in the market for fresh, contemporary fashion for young people. This latest standalone store opening for Mango Teen in the UK, and our first in Scotland, demonstrates that this appetite for youthful, vibrant designs hasn’t gone away – far from it. We’re focused on continuing to grow our offer for younger audiences and establishing the UK as a key market for Mango Teen.”