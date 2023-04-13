Police responded to the scene at around 12.15pm today (Thursday 13 April) after being alerted that a man’s body had been discovered in the River Kelvin in an area with the Botanic Gardens on Great Western Road.
Police closed off a section of the Kelvin Walkway this afternoon.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Police vehicles are in attendance. Details of the deceased male have not been released.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Following a report received around 12.15pm on Thursday, April 13, the body of a man was discovered in the water at the River Kelvin in the Great Western Road area of Glasgow.
“Officers are in attendance and enquiries are ongoing.”