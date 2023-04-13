Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
2 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
4 hours ago John Mayer is bringing his solo acoustic tour to Glasgow
5 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant found in UK
5 hours ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
6 hours ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93

Man’s body found in Glasgow’s River Kelvin at Botanic Gardens

The Botanic Gardens have been sealed off by police after a man’s body was found in the River Kelvin.

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer
Published 13th Apr 2023, 18:43 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 18:45 BST
A man has been charged after a woman was threatened with an axe in YorkshireA man has been charged after a woman was threatened with an axe in Yorkshire
A man has been charged after a woman was threatened with an axe in Yorkshire

Police responded to the scene at around 12.15pm today (Thursday 13 April) after being alerted that a man’s body had been discovered in the River Kelvin in an area with the Botanic Gardens on Great Western Road.

Police closed off a section of the Kelvin Walkway this afternoon.

Police vehicles are in attendance. Details of the deceased male have not been released.

Most Popular

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Following a report received around 12.15pm on Thursday, April 13, the body of a man was discovered in the water at the River Kelvin in the Great Western Road area of Glasgow.

“Officers are in attendance and enquiries are ongoing.”

Related topics:Police Scotland