The Botanic Gardens have been sealed off by police after a man’s body was found in the River Kelvin.

Police responded to the scene at around 12.15pm today (Thursday 13 April) after being alerted that a man’s body had been discovered in the River Kelvin in an area with the Botanic Gardens on Great Western Road.

Police closed off a section of the Kelvin Walkway this afternoon.

Police vehicles are in attendance. Details of the deceased male have not been released.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Following a report received around 12.15pm on Thursday, April 13, the body of a man was discovered in the water at the River Kelvin in the Great Western Road area of Glasgow.