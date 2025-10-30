Martin Compston to bring star power to Hoolie in the Hydro as co-host

Celebrated Scottish actor Martin Compston has been announced as the co-host for this year's highly anticipated Hoolie in the Hydro: The Big Yin.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, a vibrant celebration of Scottish music and culture, will be staged at the OVO Hydro on Saturday 13 December 2025.

Martin Compston, widely acclaimed for his role as Detective Sergeant Steve Arnott in the hit BBC series Line of Duty, will bring his star power to the stage for this special night which will close with a tribute to Sir Billy Connolly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a distinguished career that includes roles in films like Sweet Sixteen and series such as The Nest and Vigil, Compston has become one of Scotland's most recognisable talents. He joins co-host and Gaelic super star Julie Fowlis, who has fronted the event since its launch in 2022.

Martin Compston on the red carpet | Getty Images

Hoolie in the Hydro has rapidly established itself as a cornerstone of the Scottish cultural calendar. This year’s edition, themed The Big Yin, is dedicated to honouring legendary comedian, musician and actor Sir Billy Connolly, whose influence on Scottish culture has been immeasurable.

Staged at the close of Glasgow’s 850th birthday year, the event promises an unforgettable evening, with a line-up featuring Scotland’s finest traditional and contemporary musicians, including Elephant Sessions,Trail West, Mànran and Beluga Lagoon

Martin Compston said: "I am absolutely delighted to be part of Hoolie in the Hydro. It goes from strength to strength each year celebrating the very best of Scottish music and culture, no one epitomises that more than Big Banana Feet himself, Sir Billy Connolly. Join us as we say slàinte to the Big Yin.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Fowlis said: “I’m delighted to be invited back to co-host the Hoolie this year with Martin. It promises to be an exciting night of music, and this event is a real statement of where traditional and Scottish music is at.”

Hoolie in the Hydro organiser, broadcaster and musician Gary Innes said: “To have someone of Martin’s calibre co-hosting Hoolie in the Hydro is a real coup, not just for the event but for all who hold Scottish music and culture close to their hearts. Martin’s passion for Scotland and its people is evident in everything he does, and having him pay tribute to Sir Billy Connolly makes this year’s Hoolie even more significant. We couldn’t be prouder to have him on board and I know him and Julie Fowlis will make a fabulous team.

“This year’s event is expected to be the biggest and most memorable yet, combining spectacular musical performances with a heartfelt tribute to a national icon. We are expecting tickets to soar out the door as fans gather to celebrate Scottish culture and honour The Big Yin, with one of the country’s best-loved actors and most cherished singers at the helm.”

Showbiz royalty Elaine C. Smith and Still Game star Gavin Mitchell, aka Bobby the Barman, are also among the glittering Hoolie bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fittingly, the event has also announced Parkinson’s UK as its charity partner for 2025, recognising Sir Billy Connolly’s journey with the condition and supporting a cause close to his heart.

Hoolie in the Hydro: The Big Yin will take place on Saturday 13 December 2025 and tickets are on sale now here.