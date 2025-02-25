Martin Compston to guest star in second series of hit ITV thriller series
It has been announced that Martin Compston will join the cast of ITV series, Red Eye for the second series.
The Greenock-born actor who is best known for his roles in Line of Duty and The Rig will join the likes of Jing Lusi, Lesley Sharp and Jemma Moore.
Compston will also feature in the brand-new three-part psychological thriller show called Fear which will premiere at the Glasgow Film Festival. The cast of the new Prime Video series which was filmed in Glasgow includes Anjli Mohindra, Solly McLeod, James Cosmo, Maureen Beattie, Daniel Portman, Anneika Rose, and Bhav Joshi.
Speaking about the new series of Red Eye, Jing Lusi said: "I'm incredibly excited to return to the world of Red Eye, and thrilled to be sharing this rollercoaster with the brilliant Martin Compston."
Martin Compston said: "I’m delighted to be joining the Red Eye team.
"Hoping to build on the massive success of the first series and give viewers another thrilling ride."
Commissioned by ITV’s Director of Drama, Polly Hill, the high-octane thriller launched last year with audiences in excess of 8 million viewers and 29.3m streams on ITVX, making Red Eye one of ITV’s top ten dramas of 2024.
Red Eye 2 consists of six new episodes written and created by Peter A Dowling (Black and Blue, Flightplan), with Jingan Young returning to write an episode.
