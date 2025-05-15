Martin Compston to star in second series of popular ITV drama

ITV has released a first-look image from the brand new series of Red Eye 2 featuring its leading cast Jing Lusi and Martin Compston.

The highly anticipated return follows the hugely successful launch of the series last year, which achieved audiences in excess of 8 million viewers and gained 29.3m streams on ITVX, making Red Eye one of ITV’s top ten dramas of 2024.

Red Eye 2 will see Jing Lusi reprising her role as DS Hana Li alongside new guest star, Martin Compston, who together, must set aside past differences to solve a new high-stakes conspiracy.

This epic series - comprising of six brand new episodes - will also see the return of Lesley Sharp as the Head of MI5 Madeline Delaney and Jemma Moore as journalist Jess Li. Also returning are Jonathan Aris (His Dark Materials, The End of the F***ing World), Robert Guilbert (Killing Eve, Bergerac), Cash Holland (The Completely Made Up Adventures of Duck Turpin, Out of Her Mind) and Steph Lacey (Doctor Who, Stay Close).

With new cast members joining including Isaura Barbe-Brown (Guilt, The Gold), Nicholas Rowe (The Crown, A Spy Among Friends), Danusia Samal (The Great, Ghost in the Shell), Trevor White (Industry, I Hate Susie) and Guy Williams (The White Princess, London Has Fallen).

With filming well underway, Jing Lusi commented: “I'm incredibly excited to return to the world of Red Eye, and thrilled to be sharing this rollercoaster with the brilliant Martin Compston.”

Martin Compston added: “I’m delighted to be joining the Red Eye team. Hoping to build on the massive success of the first series and give viewers another thrilling ride.

Red Eye 2 will be produced by Chris May. Julie Gardner, Peter A Dowling and Lachlan MacKinnon will again serve as executive producers and Kieron Hawkes returns to direct episodes 1-3, with Camilla Strøm Henriksen directing episodes 4-6. The series consists of six new episodes written by Peter A Dowling, with Jingan Young returning to write an episode.