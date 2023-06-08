Maryhill Housing Association to buy old schoolhouse

An old schoolhouse situated in Maryhill is set to be handed over to the local housing association to use as supported accommodation.

Killearn Bungalow, at 25 Shakespeare Street, is a red sandstone bungalow with five apartments and was formerly Shakespeare Street school before it was sold for residential developments in 2017.

The building was more recently used as a short-term emergency accommodation on behalf of the Health and Social Care Partnership before being declared “surplus” in March this year.

A report was brought before members of the contracts and property committee yesterday asking for permission to begin negotiations for an off-market disposal of the former school house to Maryhill Housing Association Limited.

Councillors were advised that City Property (Glasgow) were instructed to progress with the sale of the building to Maryhill Housing Association who intend to refurbish it and transform it into supported accommodation.