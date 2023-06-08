Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Boy, 15 dies as e-bike smashes into ambulance following police pursuit
Met Office issues amber warm weather across UK
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named

Maryhill Housing Association to buy old schoolhouse

An old schoolhouse situated in Maryhill is set to be handed over to the local housing association to use as supported accommodation.

By Catherine Hunter - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 8th Jun 2023, 22:19 BST

Killearn Bungalow, at 25 Shakespeare Street, is a red sandstone bungalow with five apartments and was formerly Shakespeare Street school before it was sold for residential developments in 2017.

The building was more recently used as a short-term emergency accommodation on behalf of the Health and Social Care Partnership before being declared “surplus” in March this year.

A report was brought before members of the contracts and property committee yesterday asking for permission to begin negotiations for an off-market disposal of the former school house to Maryhill Housing Association Limited.

Most Popular

Councillors were advised that City Property (Glasgow) were instructed to progress with the sale of the building to Maryhill Housing Association who intend to refurbish it and transform it into supported accommodation.

Members of the Contracts and Property committee unanimously agreed to the “off-market disposal” in principle today.

Related topics:Glasgow