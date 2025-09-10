Matilda The Musical will make its Glasgow debut at the Theatre Royal next winter as it embarks on a UK and Irish tour.

Award-winning musical Matilda The Musical will make its Glasgow debut next year when it embarks on a UK and Irish tour - with a stop at the city’s Theatre Royal between 18 November and 5 December 2026.

Based on the Roald Dahl novel, it has won over 100 awards since first opening 15 years ago - with more than 12 million people in 100 countries having seen it.

Penned by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, it was adapted into a film in a hit 2022 using the same creative team. Dennis said he was looking forward to seeing the story around the UK.

He said: “I’m delighted that Matilda’s going out on tour again. It’s great to get the chance to bring this little girl’s story to people in their home cities and towns, and to all those theatres where theatre really matters.”

The cast of Matilda The Musical. It will make its Glasgow debut next year.

Tim added: “When we first started working on the show, our aim was to make a lovely little jewel of a musical for the RSC’s Courtyard Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon.

“We never imagined that all these years later it would still be running in the West End, have been made into a film, and is now about to embark on its second tour of the UK and Ireland. I’m deeply proud of Matilda The Musical, and every single talented person who continues to work on it with passion and enthusiasm.”

Matilda The Musical tells the story of Matilda Wormwood, a young girl living with her abusive parents who is determined to stand up to her horrible headteacher, Miss Trunchbull - played by Richard Hurst.

Also featuring Tessa Kadler as Miss Honey, and Adam Stafford and Rebecca Thornhill as Matilda’s parents. More cast announcements will be made at a later date - including the role of Matilda.

Tim Minchin on stage. The Australian comic wrote the music and lyrics for Matilda The Musical. | Getty Images for SXSW Sydney

Director Matthew Warchus said: “I’m thrilled that our production of Matilda The Musical is about to be seen live by a whole new generation of children and families in theatres across the UK and Ireland.

“It’s a show we’re really proud of, and an inspiring story of courage that we really care about, so it’s genuinely wonderful to see it continue bringing joy to audiences of all ages.”

RSC Co-Artistic Directors Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey said: “After its premiere so many years ago in Stratford-upon-Avon, Matilda Wormwood’s genius is still teaching us that 'sometimes you have to be a little bit naughty’. We can’t wait to share her story with audiences up and down the country.”

Tickets to Matilda the Musical go on sale to the general public on September 24.