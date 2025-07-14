Everything you need to know about road closures for the 2025 Merchant City Festival this weekend
The Merchant City festival brings arts, circus, dance, live music and more to the streets and venues of the Merchant City, during Fair Fortnight.
A number of roads around the Merchant City will be closed during the event which takes place this coming weekend (18th-20th July).
What roads are closed around the Merchant City for the Merchant City Festival 2025?
Roads affected and dates and times of restriction applying to all vehicles except for an emergency service vehicle carrying out an emergency response or vehicles given permission from Glasgow City Council events section.
PROHIBITION OF VEHICLE MOVEMENTS06:00hrs on the 18 July 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 20 July 2025
- Brunswick Street for its full length
- Bell Street between Candleriggs and Walls Street
- Candleriggs for its full length
- Garth Street for its full length - local access to resident parking
- Wilson Street between Glassford Street and Candleriggs
- Hutcheson Street for its full length
PROHIBITION WAITING AND LOADING OR UNLOADING15:00hrs on the 17 July 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 20 July 2025
- Hutcheson Street for its full length
- Brunswick Street for its full length
- Bell Street between Candleriggs and Walls Street
- Candleriggs for its full length
- Garth Street for its full length
- Wilson Street between Glassford Street and Candleriggs
SUSPENSION OF BUS LANE04:00hrs on the 18 July 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 20 July 2025
- Glassford Street, northbound between Trongate and Wilson Street
