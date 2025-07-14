Here are all the road restrictions in place for the 2025 Merchant City Festival.

The Merchant City festival brings arts, circus, dance, live music and more to the streets and venues of the Merchant City, during Fair Fortnight.

A number of roads around the Merchant City will be closed during the event which takes place this coming weekend (18th-20th July).

Roads affected and dates and times of restriction applying to all vehicles except for an emergency service vehicle carrying out an emergency response or vehicles given permission from Glasgow City Council events section.

PROHIBITION OF VEHICLE MOVEMENTS06:00hrs on the 18 July 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 20 July 2025

Brunswick Street for its full length

Bell Street between Candleriggs and Walls Street

Candleriggs for its full length

Garth Street for its full length - local access to resident parking

Wilson Street between Glassford Street and Candleriggs

Hutcheson Street for its full length

PROHIBITION WAITING AND LOADING OR UNLOADING15:00hrs on the 17 July 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 20 July 2025

Hutcheson Street for its full length

Brunswick Street for its full length

Bell Street between Candleriggs and Walls Street

Candleriggs for its full length

Garth Street for its full length

Wilson Street between Glassford Street and Candleriggs

SUSPENSION OF BUS LANE04:00hrs on the 18 July 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 20 July 2025

Glassford Street, northbound between Trongate and Wilson Street