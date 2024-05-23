A mix of weather is likely for the UK over the Bank Holiday weekend, with sunshine, showers and some longer spells of rain possible for some. The heavy rain seen by some in recent days is now gradually subsiding, though some showers will continue in Glasgow through Friday.

Saturday will be a dry day for much of the UK, with some good periods of sunshine for many. However, later Saturday and into Sunday will see a change once again to the UK’s weather patterns, as Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Mark Sidaway explained: “The Bank Holiday weekend will see some sunny spells and it will feel quite pleasant in the sunshine for many on Saturday in particular.”

“Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday will likely see a return to sunshine and showers. Low pressure to the west is likely to push fronts into the UK on Sunday, these tending to break up and turn more showery in nature as they do so. We are likely to see some heavy, possibly thundery showers on both days, but there should still be some dry spells in between, and in any sunshine it will feel pleasantly warm.”

The outlook into next week continues to look changeable for the UK, with showers and more persistent rain likely at times, particularly in the northwest, while the southeast is likely to see more in the way of dry weather.

Glasgow weather forecast

Mainly dry and cloudy on Friday.

Friday: Cloudy with some patchy light drizzle Friday morning. Brighter spells with the odd shower developing by afternoon. Maximum temperature 16 °C.