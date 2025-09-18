Heavy rain, strong winds, and marked temperature contrasts are expected across the UK over the coming days with a yellow warning in place this weekend.

Persistent heavy rain is forecast for parts of the UK this weekend, including Glasgow, with a yellow weather warning in place for Saturday and Sunday. Rainfall will spread northeastwards on Saturday, and become persistent and at times heavy.

The weather is forecast to be overcast with light rain on Saturday morning. In the afternoon, it will turn windy with heavier potentially torrential rain by the evening and through the night. The rain will turn more showery by Sunday morning and will break to showers in the afternoon before skies clear around evening. A mix of sunny spells, patchy cloud and the odd shower will follow on Monday

The Met Office says 20-40 mm of rain is expected to fall widely this weekend, with some locations perhaps seeing 75-100 mm. Much of the rain will come on Saturday night. From mid-Saturday onwards, increasingly strong gusty winds and perhaps some thunder will also accompany the rainfall, further increasing the risk of disruption. The rain is expected to ease by Sunday morning, with showers to follow and winds remaining strong across the weekend.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Paul Gundersen, said: “A deep area of low pressure is bringing heavy rain to Wales, Northern Ireland and western Scotland today as well as strong winds to the far north of Scotland at first. Elsewhere, low cloud and muggy conditions dominate the south.

“Sunny spells are expected in the southeast and north tomorrow, but rain continues to affect the northwest, with 50–80mm of rain possible in Cumbria within 24 hours.

“The southeast will see a brief spell of very warm, muggy weather over the coming days as warm air is pulled in from the south. Highs of 24°C are expected today and of 26–27°C tomorrow. This is unusually warm for the second half of September but not exceptional.”

As we head through Saturday and into Sunday a new low-pressure system moves in from the southwest bringing heavy rain, strong winds and a risk of thunderstorms, which will gradually ease through Sunday as the weather becomes more showery but fairly cool. Yellow National Severe Weather Warnings have been issued for parts of northern England, southern Scotland, western Wales and Northern Ireland.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Tom Crabtree, said: “Through this period 20-40 mm of rain is expected to fall widely, with some locations perhaps seeing 60-100 mm, with much of this total falling in just a few hours. From mid-Saturday onwards, increasingly strong gusty winds and perhaps some thunder will also accompany the rainfall, further increasing the risk of disruption.

“Strong winds are also likely in southwest England, western Wales and later parts of the northeast. These may potentially exceed 55 miles per hour, however, the exact location and timing remain uncertain at this time. We’re closely monitoring developments and may issue more warnings as the situation evolves. It’s important to stay up to date with our forecasts over the coming days.”

As the low-pressure system pulls away to Scandinavia late on Sunday a cooler air mass will spill in from the north, replacing the recent warmth and there is a chance of snow over the very highest mountain peaks by the end of the weekend.

Weekend Weather Forecast for Glasgow

Cloud, some rain Thursday evening. Dry with sunny spells Friday.

This evening and tonight

Cloud and patchy mostly light rain will spread northeast for a time this evening. Then becoming mainly dry overnight but rain may affect the south for time. Minimum temperature 12 °C.

Friday

Mainly dry with some bright or sunny spells although a few showers possible at first. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Saturday to Monday

Cloudy with rain on Saturday, perhaps heavy. Cold and windy with a few showers on Sunday. Less windy and mostly dry with fewer showers on Monday.