Milngavie: Police plea after man (72) dies following road crash

Police

Around 6.30am today (Monday 29 November) 2021, police received a report of a black Vauxhall Corsa crashing into a wall within a car part at Stewart Street, Milngavie.

Emergency services attended and the 72-year old man, the sole occupant of the car, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he died.

His next of kin and family has been informed.

An investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances of what happened and officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact them.

Anyone with dash cam devices is asked to check their footage as they may have captured images which could assist officers in establishing the full circumstances of what happened.