Monster Jam Ramped Up Roars into Glasgow with an adrenaline-charged and full-throttle family fun experience.

The Monster Jam Ramped Up premiere in Glasgow will feature the all-new Monstergon, a “one-of-a-kind feat of engineering” that launches monster trucks as they attempt fan-favourite stunts, like sky wheelies, big-air jumps and amazing backflips.

World-class drivers will show off their skills and compete in head-to-head races for the Event Championship.

The excitement begins before the main event, at the Monster Jam Pit Party held in Glasgow on 20th – 22nd September. Fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet drivers and crews, get autographs, and take pictures: “This fun-filled experience is the only place that allows people to get up close access to the Monster Jam teams and get an insider’s look at how these trucks are built to stand up to the competition”.

Monster Jam

Fans can see three Marvel Monster Jam trucks. The Thor truck features the God of Thunder’s helmet and cape, along with a massive version of his mighty hammer, Mjölnir. The Black Panther truck and Amazing Spider-Man truck will also feature.

The all-star lineup features six skilled athletes fighting for the championship while putting on a spectacle: “Matt Cody gets behind the wheel of the black and green wrecking machine, the Grave Digger. Black Granger grabs the bull by the horns in El Toro Loco. Monster Jam World Finals Freestyle champion Charlie Pauken aims to take a bite out of the competition in Megalodon. Two-time Guinness World Record title holder and WOW Factor of the Year award winner Bara Musawwir in Black Panther, driver to be confirmed for The Amazing Spider-Man and Myranda Cozad in Thor all look to secure the event championship.”

Fans are encouraged to get to their seats early to experience Monster Jam Trackside approximately one hour before the event start time. Featured festivities include competition previews, driver interviews, opening ceremonies, and power rush truck introductions.

