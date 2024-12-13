Motherwell Concert Hall and Theatre. Picture: John Devlin

Three public buildings in North Lanarkshire, including Motherwell Concert Hall and Theatre, are to be demolished, due to the presence of potentially dangerous concrete.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The category B venue listed concert hall and theatre opened in 1970. In 2010 underwent a £6 million revamp, however it closed in September 2023 after an inspection found reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) in 95 per cent of its roof.

The biggest show traditionally hosted at the venue, the Christmas pantomime, is currently being performed at Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council has been liaising with other local authorities who have been dealing with RAAC. Remediation procedures are considered to be very complex with a shortage of available expertise.

During the meeting it was also noted that the council has received no specific Scottish Government funding towards remediation of affected buildings.

Conservative councillor Nathan Wilson (Motherwell South East and Ravenscraig) tabled an amendment calling for the decision to be delayed to further explore options to save the venue, possibly by altering the existing capital programme.

He said his group was “incredibly disappointed” to see the report proposing the demolition of the concert hall, claiming there had been no concerted effort from the administration to keep the theatre open, adding that at the 2024 budget they had recommended using the Strathclyde Pensions Fund to repair the venue. On two subsequent occasions Conservative motions about repairing the venue were also rejected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that the venue was popular with local people, and more than 200,000 had attended events in its final year of operation.

Councillors also had to consider several other examples of RAAC-affected buildings in North Lanarkshire.

It was also agreed to proceed with the replacement of the roof at Ravenswood Primary School in Cumbernauld. This project is expected to cost around £3 million.

The Pivot Centre in Moodiesburn is also to be restored as no alternative facility is currently planned. This roof replacement is projected to cost £4 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An annex at Caldervale High School in Airdrie will be demolished, costing around £250,000.

A former housing office in Coatbridge Main Street, where the RAAC was deemed “high to critical risk” is also targeted for demolition. However five local businesses are currently located at the building so will need to be relocated.

The item concluded with councillors voting on whether to support the Conservative amendment, or the recommendations in the report which included demolition of the three buildings, one being Motherwell Civic Theatre and Concert Hall.

The amendment attracted two votes, with 18 councillors voting for the motion and three abstaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the meeting council leader Jim Logue said: “Several of the RAAC panels showed damage, including signs of water ingress that could weaken the roof’s load-bearing capacity.

“The building has been closed since September last year on safety grounds, with most of the programmed shows and performances relocated to Airdrie Town Hall, Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility and other venues.

“We have explored all the options and have concluded that removal of the RAAC and replacing the roof would cost a minimum of between £10.5 and £11.65 million and likely considerably more.

“I recognise the huge part that the concert hall and theatre have played in the cultural life of Motherwell and North Lanarkshire over many years, and I have attended many wonderful performances in the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, demolishing the theatre and concert hall is the only economically viable option. This has been an incredibly difficult decision.

“Culture has a huge part to play in people’s lives, which is why we have agreed that options will be considered in the future, including cultural facilities as part of the approved Ravenscraig Hub.

“In the meantime, we will continue to use the excellent facilities at Airdrie Town Hall to programme as many shows as possible, and the hugely popular pantomime will continue to have a home at Ravenscraig.”