M&S to transform Newton Mearns store into fresh-market style foodhall

The renewed foodhall will feature a show-stopping bakery with a selection of fresh breads and pastries baked throughout the day, new Click & Collect facilities, cheese barge and a dedicated Flower Shop and Wine Shop.

Sparks customers will also be able to use Scan and Shop handheld devices to scan and bag items as they go. Customers can sign up to Sparks via the M&S app or via the M&S website.

To allow work to take place, the store will temporarily close in mid-June before reopening later in the Summer.

M&S Newton Mearns

The investment is part of M&S’ store rotation programme to make sure it has the right stores, with the right space to be able to offer a brilliant shopping experience. In January, M&S announced plans to invest £30 million in stores across Scotland, including five new and expanded stores in Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh and Linlithgow and Largs, helping to support over 6,500 jobs in local communities. M&S Linlithgow opened at the end of January.

While the Newton Mearns store is closed, colleagues will temporarily join nearby stores, including M&S stores at Silverburn Shopping Centre, Glasgow and Kingsgate Retail Park, East Kilbride.

The Newton Mearns store is led by Ross Kitson, who has worked for M&S for 15 years and started as a temporary customer assistant before taking on various management roles across Scotland and now Store Manager of Newton Mearns.

Ross Kitson, Newton Mearns Store Manager, said: “As someone who’s been at M&S since 2009, I’m so excited that Newton Mearns is getting a brand-new refresh.