Much-loved West End bookshop on Byres Road to move location after 25 years

The bookshop will move from its current home which they’ve been based at for 25 years.

A popular Glasgow West End bookshop on Byres Road is to move premises after over 20 years.

The Oxfam Bookshop which is located next to Hillhead Library at the top end of the famous Glasgow street is to relocate after 25 years with a sign appearing on the window in recent days.

The sign on the window of the Oxfam Bookshop said: "We're on the move. After 25 years at this location, the Oxfam Bookshop is on the move.

"You'll find us at 174 Byres Road, just a hop, skip, and a jump from here. Stay tuned for more details."

They will move into the former premises of Bank of Scotland which has been vacant since March 2024 when the bank closed their doors.