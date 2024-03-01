Multi-storey car parks in Glasgow scrap £5 Sunday fee as drivers set to pay more

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The £5 rate between 8am and 6pm has been on offer at Cadogan Square, Cambridge Street, Charing Cross, Concert Square, Duke Street and Dundasvale car parks — but drivers will soon pay the same tariff seven days a week.

Glasgow City Council, which faces a £107m budget deficit over the next three years, agreed a budget last month which raised parking charges to bring in more money.

The new costs for on-street parking within and outwith the city centre have already been revealed, and now the council has confirmed how much drivers will need to pay to use its multi-storey car parks.

It will also cost more to park at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum and the Riverside Museum, while businesses will pay more for permits in parking zones.

Changes were agreed after a review of “tariffs at other multi-storey car parks within Glasgow”, budget papers revealed. They added it had been “deemed appropriate to increase prices”, and a 5% loss of patronage is assumed.

Figures showed the move is expected to bring in an extra £454,000 during 2024/25 — with prices changing from April 1, 2024.

Parking for up to an hour at Cadogan Square, Cambridge Square, Charing Cross and Concert Square had been £2.80, but it will now rise to £3.50. At Duke Street, the charge for up to an hour is increasing from £2.00 to £2.50 while at Dundasvale, it will rise from £2.20 to £2.50.

At Cadogan Square, Cambridge Street, Charing Cross and Concert Square, the changes are:

One hour to two: from £6 to £7

Two hours to three: £9 to £10.50

Three hours to four: £12 to £14

Four hours to five: £15 to £17.50

Five hours to six: £18 to £21

Six hours to seven: £21 to £24.50

Seven hours to eight: £24 to £28

Eight hours to nine: £26.50 to £30

Nine hours to ten: £29 to £32

Charges at the SEC car park will rise from £5.50 to £6 for up to an hour, and then from £11 to £12 for up to 12 hours. The cost for 12 to 24 hours is being lifted from £22 to £24.

At Duke Street and Dundasvale, it will change to £5 for between one and two hours, £7.50 for two to three, £10 for three to four and £12.50 for four to five.

Between five hours and six will cost £15, six to seven will be priced at £17.50 and seven to eight at £10. Parking between eight and nine hours will cost £22.50 and nine to ten will be £25. Overnight parking in the six car parks, excluding the SEC, will rise from £4 to £5.

Charges will also be increased at a number of the city’s off-street pay and display car park to bring in £167,000 in 2024/25.

This includes a rise from £2.50 to £3 for up to an hour at Bunhouse car park, near Kelvin Hall, Kelvingrove car park at the art gallery and museum and Riverside car park at the Riverside Museum.

Between three and four hours at those car parks will increase from £7.50 to £10.

The cost of permits for businesses within parking zones will also increase from the current cost of £650 to £850 in 2024/25. It will rise to £1050 in 2025/26 and £1300 in 2026/27. The change is expected to bring in an extra £380,000 over the three years. Permits for residents’ visitors will increase from £2 per set six hour period to £5. These will be sold in books of 5 for £25.

A council spokesman said: “Changes to parking rates have been agreed as part of a budget that required to find £107m worth of savings from council services over the next three years.

“The budget has sought to target poverty and invest in support for communities with council tax frozen for the next year. The changes to parking rates are consistent with Glasgow’s transport strategy, which seeks to encourage a shift to more sustainable forms of transport.