Museum of Rural Life at East Kilbride welcomes two baby Highland cows
Highland cow calves have been born at the National Museum of Rural Life on the outskirts of East Kilbride. They can be visited at the Museum's historic working farm alongside their mums Ceo and Airgead, dad Lewis, rare-breed Tamworth pigs, this year’s new lambs, hens and cockerel Russell.
Visitors can also see Anna and Gina, the Museum’s two magnificent Clydesdale horses, and can enjoy watching the milking of the Ayrshire dairy herd at 3.15pm each afternoon.
Visitors to the National Museum of Rural Life can also explore the modern Museum building, with galleries that reveal the fascinating story of Scotland’s rural past.
The Museum is open seven days a week, from 10am until 5pm, and tickets are valid for unlimited visits for 12 months from the date of purchase.
Tickets can be booked online at nms.ac.uk/rural-life.
