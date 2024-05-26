Museum of Rural Life at East Kilbride welcomes two baby Highland cows

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Affectionately known as Maisie and Ishbel, the calves are the first purebred Highland cattle to be born at the National Museum of Rural Life.

Highland cow calves have been born at the National Museum of Rural Life on the outskirts of East Kilbride. They can be visited at the Museum's historic working farm alongside their mums Ceo and Airgead, dad Lewis, rare-breed Tamworth pigs, this year’s new lambs, hens and cockerel Russell.

Visitors can also see Anna and Gina, the Museum’s two magnificent Clydesdale horses, and can enjoy watching the milking of the Ayrshire dairy herd at 3.15pm each afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors to the National Museum of Rural Life can also explore the modern Museum building, with galleries that reveal the fascinating story of Scotland’s rural past.

The Museum is open seven days a week, from 10am until 5pm, and tickets are valid for unlimited visits for 12 months from the date of purchase.