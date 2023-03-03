Name set to be approved for new Gaelic school in Glasgow’s East End

A name is set to be agreed for a new Gaelic school in Glasgow’s East End.

Councillors will be asked to approve the name — Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig a’ Challtainn – which means Calton Gaelic Primary School — at a meeting on Thursday.

It came out on top in a vote.

It is required as the North East Gaelic medium annexe, currently part of Glasgow Gaelic School and located within North Kelvinside Primary School, is set to become a school in its own right.

The rundown B-listed former St James’ Primary in Calton is being redeveloped to allow pupils to move into a new facility.

Once open, the revamped building will become the fourth Gaelic school in the city, joining Glasgow Gaelic School, Glendale Primary and Govan Gaelic Primary.

A parent council has been established for the new school and has played a “key role in helping with the naming of the school, designing a school badge and making decisions about uniform, ” according to a council report.

Glasgow’s city administration committee will now be asked to agree to the new name on Thursday after “staff worked with the children to help them make suggestions.”

A letter was also sent to all parents and carers seeking suggestions.

Three names were put to a vote, which was extended to “those with an interest and to future parents with children in Gaelic medium education nursery provision.”

The other options were: Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig an Taoibh Shear (Glasgow North East Gaelic Primary School) and Bun-sgoil GilleMoChotha (Gillemachoi Primary School).

When the city council’s education department submitted plans for the new school, it stated: “When the need for another Gaelic school was identified in the north east of the city, St James’ Primary was recognised as fulfilling a number of the education requirements, whilst also contributing to the local area by saving a heritage asset in the Calton area.”

