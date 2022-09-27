In such challenging times, many of us could do with a relaxing day out, especially one that’s free.

Getting yourself outdoors can also do wonders for your mental health and can generally make you feel more at ease.

And what better time to explore the outdoors than in autumn when the air is crisp, leaves crunch underfoot and nature is arguably at its most beautiful?

The National Trust is giving away free family day passes to sites it cares for this autumn, and there’s plenty on offer in Edinburgh.

You can use the pass to visit beautiful gardens, historic houses, and more. Here’s how to get yourself a free family day pass.

Advertisement

How to claim a National Trust free family day pass and how long is it valid for?

To apply for your free pass, you must fill in an online form to be sent an electronic ticket.

Each ticket is single use and valid until November 30 2022.

You must be aged 18 and over to claim a free pass. The number of free tickets available is limited so be sure to snap one up quickly.

How many people can visit with a National Trust free family day pass?

Each free visit is available for up to two adults and four children at a participating National Trus t site.

Advertisement

Where can I visit in Edinburgh and the Lothians using a free family day pass?

The Georgian House

The Georgian House is an 18th Century townhouse in the heart of Edinburgh’s New Town.

It’s home to a collection of period furniture, porcelain, paintings, silver and glass which is said to reflect the lifestyle and social and economic conditions of the time.

Gladstone’s Land

Advertisement

Gladstone’s Land is one of the oldest buildings on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile. The tours are self-guided, meaning you can get a hands-on experience - visitors can touch and sit on all the old furniture.

Inveresk Lodge Garden

The charming gardens are around 6 miles from Edinburgh. There’s a woodland, ponds, a glass house and if you’re lucky you’ll be visited by swans, ducks and geese.

Newhailes

Newhailes is a stunning estate with a Palladian mansion, woodland walks, playpark and cafe.

Advertisement

Malleny Garden