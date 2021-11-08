There’s more than one way to get a message across.

Demonstrators in Glasgow have been proving just this with striking, witty and often shocking banners highlighting the damaging affects of climate change on show at COP26 protests.

From the sombre to the scintillating here are 24 of the most striking banners signs on show at the first week of COP26.

1. Young protesters hold up placards as they take part in the Fridays For Future rally in Glasgow, Scotland on November 5, 2021, venue of the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference being held in the city. A protestor at the Fridays For Future rally depicts earth as a frying egg

2. People participate in a protest rally during a global day of action on climate change in Glasgow on November 6, 2021, during the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference. One protestor opts for toilet humour when highlighting the environmental impact of beef farming

3. Oxfam activists dressed as a Scottish pipe band and representing US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson take part in their "Big Heads" protest stunt at the Royal Exchange Square in Glasgow on November 1, 2021 on the sidelines of the COP26 UN Climate Summit.

4. GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Climate change activist Greta Thunberg takes part in Fridays For Future protest near the COP26 venue at the SEC on November 1, 2021 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. Climate change activist Greta Thunberg stoically stands in front of a banner reading 'Enough is Enough'