Outlander author Diana Gabaldon has collected an honorary degree for services to literature – and said she was “very honoured” to pick up the accolade from Glasgow University.

The historical fiction writer, who has had runaway global success with her Outlander series which is partly set in the Highlands, received a Doctorate of Letters from Glasgow University at a ceremony on 28 June.

Dr Gabaldon, who also has a science PhD, said having her novels, which revolve around the fate of a Highland Jacobite and his English wife, meant a great deal.

The writer said: “I'm very honored to have been awarded this degree, particularly from such an ancient and venerable institution. It means a great deal to me, to have my work, which is based on Scottish history, recognised by one of the foremost academic institutions of Scotland.”

Dr Gabaldon added: “I occasionally have had rather silly people ask if I don't feel I am committing cultural appropriation by using Scottish history as the background (and a good bit of the plot) of my novels.

"To which I reply that I actually think the Scots have appropriated me, which is very nice of them!”.

The Outlander books are published in 38 languages and sold in 114 countries with the series generating a huge international fandom.

The adventure began in 1991 with the classic Outlander and has continued through eight more internationally bestselling novels in the series so far.

The novels include elements of time travel after key character Claire Beauchamp steps through a stone circle near Inverness and is transported to the Highlands in the run up to the Battle of Culloden and meets and falls in love with her future husband, Jamie Fraser.

The initial popularity of the books surged when the story was made into a television series by Sony and Starz, with the first episode airing in 2014.

Since then, the Outlander following has driven tourism to a number of filming locations across Scotland, with visitor numbers to Outlander-related attractions, such as Culloden Battlefield, Culross and Doune Castle, peaking at 3.2 million in 2019.