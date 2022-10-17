The closure of 43 branches across the UK means the group will total 678 branches, down from the current figure of 721.

Natwest has announced the closure of 43 more branches across the UK in the coming months, including one in Glasgow. This is in addition to the 32 it closed earlier this year owing to changes in consumer behaviour and cost-cutting efforts.

According to reports , the stores will close in the first part of next year. The decision means the group will have 678 UK branches, down from 721 currently, which the bank describes as a loss in "high street presence" as most clients transition to mobile and internet banking.

Natwest previously reported that more than 91% of its retail banking customers’ demands were being met digitally, and that counter transactions had decreased by nearly two-thirds on average between January 2019 and January 2022.

According to Which? , banks and building societies have closed 5,182 branches since January 2015, at a rate of around 54 each month. It said the Natwest Group, which comprises Natwest, Royal Bank of Scotland and Ulster Bank, will have closed 1,191 branches by the end of 2022 - the most of any banking group.

NatWest has confirmed it is closing 43 bank branches across the UK (Photo: Adobe)

In February this year, Natwest said it would shut 32 branches over the coming months. A Natwest spokesperson said: “As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking, because it’s faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives.

“We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches, we have to make sure that no one is left behind. We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”

Which Natwest branches are closing?

Glasgow has one High Street branch which is located in Blythswood Square that is affected by the latest raft of closures. Below is the full list of branches.