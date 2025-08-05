A £2.7m project to improve reliability and performance of train services in Glasgow’s Southside is set to get underway this August.

The work involves replacing sections of the track on both sides of Pollokshields West Station, including 1.5 miles of new rails, 2,500 sleepers and 2,000 tonnes of ballast (the stone that supports the track). Junctions in the Cathcart area will also be refurbished, as well as repairs to a boundary wall.

The improvements are part of Network Rail’s commitment to maintaining a safe and efficient railway for passengers and freight across Scotland.

To allow engineers to deliver this work safely, the Cathcart Circle line to and from Glasgow Central will be closed for two weekends. The first closure will be from 1am on Saturday 16 August until 6am on Monday 18 August, and the second from 1am on Saturday 23 August until 6am on Monday 25 August.

During the closures, train services on the Cathcart Circle and connecting routes will be amended. This will affect journeys between Glasgow Central and destinations including East Kilbride, Newton, Neilston, Kilmarnock, Barrhead, Dumfries, Carlisle, Girvan and Stranraer. Passengers are advised to check their journey in advance and allow extra time for travel.

Eddie McLoone, project manager at Network Rail Scotland said: “This investment is vital in ensuring the long-term resilience of the Cathcart Circle line. To carry out the work safely and efficiently, we need to close the line while our engineers are on site. We understand this will cause some disruption and are sorry for the inconvenience it may bring to passengers and those living nearby.

“We’re grateful for everyone’s patience and support while we deliver these essential upgrades. Once complete, those who travel on this route can look forward to smoother, more reliable journeys.”

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “This essential engineering work will improve the long-term reliability of services for our customers travelling in and around Glasgow’s Southside.

“We’re encouraging customers to check their journeys in advance, as services on routes through Pollokshields West will be amended over both weekends. We’ve arranged for rail replacement transport, where possible, to keep customers moving.

“We appreciate some customers may have to change their travel plans when this vital work takes place and appreciate their understanding while its delivered.”