New affordable train service to connect Glasgow Queen Street to London from December

The first trains will set off from Glasgow Queen Street station later this year.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular open access rail operator Lumo has launched the first tickets for its brand new sustainable and affordable service linking Glasgow and London.

The operator will extend its current route to stop at Glasgow Queen Street from December, with advance tickets in 2026 starting from just £33.90 when customers book direct. Advance tickets between Glasgow and Newcastle, meanwhile, start from just £10.90. The service will also call at Falkirk High Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lumo

Lumo has provided an award-winning service between Edinburgh, Newcastle and London for a number of years, operating innovative 100% electric trains. Extending its route to Glasgow will boost connectivity for Scotland’s passengers making domestic journeys, as well as those across the border.