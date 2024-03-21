New Aldi supermarket plans in Glasgow's East End approved

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The store will cater for the “residents of Broomhouse which is poorly served by convenient retail choice”, Aldi has said.

There were 71 letters in support of the application submitted to the council, with many claiming Baillieston and Broomhouse are in need of more shopping facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They also said the plan would improve the appearance of the area, which is currently undeveloped grassland, and bring more jobs.

Aldi Broomhouse

However, 31 objections were also received and concerns were raised over increased traffic on Boghall Road leading to road safety issues. Councillors agreed to attach a condition to the planning permission requiring a pedestrian crossing to be installed.

Objectors also believe the new supermarket will have a negative impact on residents, through noise and light pollution and potentially youths causing nuisance in the car park.

Others wanted the site to be used for housing while some believed it should become a park for residents. Cllr Martha Wardrop, Greens, recorded her dissent with the decision. She said had concerns over “pedestrian and cycle safety on Boghall Road” and believed the area should be “protected open space”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Imran Alam, Labour, said the proposal is “very good” and would “serve well” nearby housing estates. “Aldi is going to commit a lot of money into the development of this store,” he said. “It’s a much-needed investment.”

Cllr Maureen Burke, Labour, said there are issues when “crossing on Boghall Road” and a “pedestrian crossing will definitely be needed”.

But she welcomed the application, adding the creation of 35 jobs will be “a very positive thing”. “That piece of land, nobody has been interested in it for maybe 20, 30 years. It is good to see that something like this is coming and I’m sure most of the people will welcome an Aldi.”