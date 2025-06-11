New art gallery selling Banksy and Dali artwork teased for prominent Glasgow location
Clarendon Fine Art, who operate around 80 galleries around in the UK - including one in Edinburgh’s St James Quarter, has teased an opening at 28 Royal Exchequer Square this summer according to window signage.
Planning applications have also been lodged for fabric repairs with remedial works to masonry including stone cleaning and installation of replacement stone steps.
Window signage suggests that the gallery could stock works by a number of top artists including Banksy, Salvador Dali and Damien Hirst.
The unit was previously Size? shoe shop, which closed in January 2025 after five years at that location.
Clarendon’s first gallery opened in London in 2010 and has exploded across the UK since, with plans to expand globally.
