New art gallery selling Banksy and Dali artwork teased for prominent Glasgow location

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 11th Jun 2025, 14:57 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Work has began on a new art gallery which is expected to open in the summer.

Clarendon Fine Art, who operate around 80 galleries around in the UK - including one in Edinburgh’s St James Quarter, has teased an opening at 28 Royal Exchequer Square this summer according to window signage.

Planning applications have also been lodged for fabric repairs with remedial works to masonry including stone cleaning and installation of replacement stone steps.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Clarendon Fine Art is teased for this summerClarendon Fine Art is teased for this summer
Clarendon Fine Art is teased for this summer | GW

Window signage suggests that the gallery could stock works by a number of top artists including Banksy, Salvador Dali and Damien Hirst.

The unit was previously Size? shoe shop, which closed in January 2025 after five years at that location.

Clarendon’s first gallery opened in London in 2010 and has exploded across the UK since, with plans to expand globally.

Related topics:BanksyArt galleryGlasgowArtists

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice