New average speed cameras to be installed on M8 motorway near Hillington

Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, is undertaking a major bridge refurbishment project, including rail and slip road upgrades, on the M8 at Junction 26 (Hillington Interchange).

These essential works, valued at approximately £9million, will be delivered over five phases from September 2025 until Spring 2026 and include significant repairs and upgrades to four key bridge structures, addressing vehicle parapets, structure waterproofing, safety barriers, and carriageway surfacing.

PHASE ONE

Phase One will take place from Monday 8th September until Wednesday 1st October 2025 under a 2+2 contraflow on the M8 mainline carriageway at Junction 26 (Hillington Interchange), which will involve closing Lane Two and Lane Three of the eastbound carriageway and narrow running lanes to facilitate. In addition, a total closure of the M8 Junction 26 eastbound on-slip road will be implemented for the duration of Phase One, and traffic will be diverted as follows:

North of Hillington Interchange for Vehicles in Renfrew/Braehead Area:

Daytime traffic (06:00 to 19:00) wishing to use the Junction 26 on-slip road will be directed to follow Hillington Interchange to King’s Inch Road and Old Givan Road to join the M8 eastbound at the Junction 25A (Braehead) on-slip road.

Overnight traffic (19:00 to 06:00) wishing to use the Junction 26 on-slip road will be directed to follow Hillington Interchange to Renfrew Road, Shieldhall Road, and Helen Street to join the M8 eastbound at the Junction 24 (Helen Street Interchange) on-slip road.

South of Hillington Interchange for vehicles in Hillington Industrial Estate area:

All traffic wishing to use Junction 26 from south of the Interchange will be directed to follow Hillington Road to Paisley Road West, Helen Street, and then join the M8 eastbound via Junction 24 (Helen Street Interchange) on-slip road.

A 40mph speed limit will also be in effect during the project's duration, with average speed cameras in operation, ensuring the safety of the workforce and the travelling public as 24/7 construction work will take place. Overnight closures will be required for traffic management installation and changes as the project progresses; these will be communicated in advance on swtrunkroads.scot. Recovery vehicles will also be on-site.

Unfortunately, construction noise will be unavoidable for the duration of works. Suitable noise dampening measures will be implemented on-site overnight when undertaking works.

There is no passage for abnormal loads travelling in the eastbound direction between Junction 27 and 26. Abnormal Loads can travel westbound on the carriageway straddling the two available lanes.

Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout these works.

This scheme has been planned in consultation with Transport Scotland, Traffic Scotland, the emergency services, Renfrewshire Council, Glasgow City Council, West Dunbartonshire Council, and Braehead Shopping Centre.

Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.