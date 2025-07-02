New bin hubs coming to Glasgow neighbourhoods

New street bin hubs are set to be introduced in the south west of Glasgow in August as the city wide roll out begins.

A councillor has questioned if there will be enough time to let people know about the new bins coming to Govan as there has been no communication with people about the plan yet.

The new hubs for tenement flats include separate bins for general waste, paper and cardboard, plastics and metals and food waste and have already been trialled in Pollokshields, Haghill, Anderston and Cessnock.

Laura Doherty, city convenor for neighbourhood services and assets said: “The city wide roll-out of the new service will begin in August this year – starting with the south west of Glasgow.

“All affected residents will receive detailed information about the changes supported by targeted social media campaigns and local drop in information sessions to ensure that everyone is well informed and supported. These improvements reflect Glasgow’s commitment to delivering a cleaner more efficient user friendly waste management system – one that is shaped by community feedback and designed to meet the needs of all residents.”

Querying the roll out in August, councillor Dan Hutchison, Scottish Greens raised concerns about there being no communication with “the community at all” despite the “first mass roll out of the bins due in Govan at the start of August.”

He queried: “Do you think that it is an adequate undertaking to do it in the next five weeks?”

In response SNP councillor Doherty said residents will get an “initial taster letter and then a further letter with all the information” as well as the targeted social media campaign with information also available on the council website.

She added: “There is a communications strategy under way and I believe residents will be appropriately informed.”

The roll out was discussed as Scottish Greens councillor Anthony Carroll made queries about what reviews of the accessibility of the bin hubs have taken place – particularly with regards to feedback from residents.

He raised concerns about the general waste bins being too high for shorter people.

Councillor Doherty agreed to liaise with him on the matter.

She told the meeting how feedback in the pilot areas has led to changes with the bins including how they will no longer be locked as people were losing keys.

Other changes outlined by councillor Doherty include “adjustable feet reducing their overall height and making them easier to use.”

She added: “Bin lids have also been redesigned to include access apertures eliminating the need to lift heavy lids.”

The new bin hubs aim to reduce safety issues facing staff who collect bins from back courts or lanes and expand the range of recycling options.