New bus service launched between Glasgow city centre and South Lanarkshire town

The new bus service has been launched today and connects Glasgow with a busy South Lanarkshire town

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new bus service has been launched between Glasgow and a busy South Lanarkshire town today (Monday 13 January).

The new X1 ‘fast’ service which is run by JMB travel will travel between Hamilton and Buchanan Bus Station in Glasgow city centre. Its journey in South Lanarkshire begins at Farm Road in Hillhouse and also stops at Hamilton Bus Station. Other stops along the way include High Earnock, Fairhill, Low Waters and the town centre before heading to Cathedral Street in Glasgow.

Taking to social media, JMB Travel said: "And we're off!

"The first X1 is on the road and ready for our first new customers.

"We look forward to welcoming you on board."