New bus service launched between Glasgow city centre and South Lanarkshire town
A new bus service has been launched between Glasgow and a busy South Lanarkshire town today (Monday 13 January).
The new X1 ‘fast’ service which is run by JMB travel will travel between Hamilton and Buchanan Bus Station in Glasgow city centre. Its journey in South Lanarkshire begins at Farm Road in Hillhouse and also stops at Hamilton Bus Station. Other stops along the way include High Earnock, Fairhill, Low Waters and the town centre before heading to Cathedral Street in Glasgow.
Taking to social media, JMB Travel said: "And we're off!
"The first X1 is on the road and ready for our first new customers.
"We look forward to welcoming you on board."
