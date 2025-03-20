Residents and local businesses are being asked to share their views on proposals for improved public spaces in Yorkhill and Kelvingrove.

Drawing on previous community involvement, visualisations for the latest phases of ‘Connecting Yorkhill and Kelvingrove’ have been revealed, highlighting how these neighbourhoods could better support walking, wheeling, and cycling.

Developed designs are now available for Kelvinhaugh Street, Derby Street, Parkgrove Terrace and Kelvingrove Street. While proposals for Corunna Street, St Vincent Crescent and Minerva Street have progressed to early-stage design.

Detailed proposals show improved footways and step-free pedestrian crossing points, as well as a bi-directional, segregated cycle way on Derby Street and on a section of Kelvinhaugh Street.

Glasgow City Council

The design plans also call for enhanced lighting, signage, and green spaces, along with the addition of new seating areas. The proposals also incorporate on-street secure cycle parking and new disabled parking bays.

Community feedback is being encouraged through completion of a survey which is available online until Sunday 27 April 2025 - with paper copies of the survey also available at Exchange House at 231 George Street, The Pyramid at Anderston and The National Library of Scotland on Argyle Street.

Cllr Angus Millar, Convener for Transport and Climate said: “We want to provide greater opportunities to move about Glasgow safely, and by establishing a City Network of active travel routes we can connect communities across the city.

"Connecting Yorkhill and Kelvingrove will improve the environment for walking, wheeling and cycling, and link to existing active travel routes such as those in Kelvingrove Park and the Govan-Partick Bridge. The project will also encourage more sustainable travel by improving connectivity with Exhibition Centre train station.

Glasgow City Council

"This project is all about improving public space and ensuring that active travel is viable and attractive for local journeys. I would strongly encourage the community to input into the consultation process and share their views on these proposals."

Transport Scotland's Places for Everyone programme, administered by Sustrans is a funder of Connecting Yorkhill and Kelvingrove. Carole Patrick, Portfolio Director at Sustrans said: "Creating safer spaces for walking, wheeling and cycling is a vital part of our work across Scotland.

"The new cycleways, seating areas, green spaces and street lighting set to be delivered in Yorkhill and Kelvingrove will be monumental for the people of Glasgow, helping make journeys to work, school and places of business easier for everyone.

"We look forward to receiving feedback on these exciting proposals from those living and working in the area in order to help us build a healthier and more sustainable future for the city".

Developed plans for Phase 1 of Connecting Yorkhill and Kelvingrove which will deliver public space improvements on Radnor Street, Haugh Road, Yorkhill Street and Sandyford Street were consulted upon in 2024, with construction due to start later this year.