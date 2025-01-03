New homes are to be built on the Gartloch Hospital site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nearly 50 homes are to be built on the site of a former hospital as part of the next phase of a development.

The houses would be constructed on the old Gartloch Hospital site between the M8 and M73 motorways about six miles from the centre of Glasgow.

Proposed designs show the 49 semis and detached homes would have two to four bedrooms if the bid is approved.

Oak-NGate Ltd has lodged a planning application for the proposal, which is currently being considered by Glasgow City Council.

On street visitor parking and spaces within driveways are to be provided as well as a play park within a “central green landscape/open space corridor” according to a design statement.

It said: “New homes are provided in a range of scales and forms to provide variety within the street scape and meet the needs of different owners.

Homes will feature standard roof pitches and a cohesive material palette.”

The planning application is for Hamlet B, “which would form the final phase of new build development on the overall Gartloch Village development.”

Six out of eight hamlets have been finished.

Seven trees are to be felled for site levelling and grading works for the latest phase and another group of young trees are to be chopped down to make way for a footpath.

The design statement said: “The proposal has been designed to provide a significant enhancement to local biodiversity and will include extensive landscaping including new trees, shrubs and hedgerow planting, grass, wild grass/meadow, bird, bat, and hedgehog highways and boxes.”

Gartloch Hospital opened in 1986 as an asylum and closed in 1996. Alongside newly erected houses on the site, hospital buildings have been converted into apartments or Mews style properties.