New Lanark World Heritage Site to host Christmas Experience

New Lanark World Heritage Site has announced the return of its magical Christmas Experience.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The historic location will be transformed into a Scottish winter wonderland filled with an array of special events, attractions, activities and magic for families of all ages.

This year, a brand-new ice rink will be erected alongside the banks of the picturesque River Clyde, which runs through the attraction, so visitors can glide through the festive season while taking in the sights.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Santa Claus will be back in his enchanting Grotto, where every child will receive a special gift and get the chance to share their Christmas wishes.

Elsewhere there will be Santa’s elves, games in the grounds, as well as regular showings of movies in the New Lanark theatre showing a series of classic and feelgood films such as The Snowman.

The New Lanark indoor Christmas Market will also make a return where, in the countdown to Christmas, visitors can browse a range of treasures and treats for gifting from over local vendors. The market will be open every weekend from Saturday 25th November.

Opening from Friday, 24th November, New Lanark’s Christmas Experience will be open most days between 10am-5pm. Ticket prices start from £5. Car parking is available, and the site will also be offering free shuttle buses from Lanark train station.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year, the attraction has launched the ‘Christmas Experience’ package, where visitors will get full access to the site including The Annie McLeod Christmas Ride, Robert Owen’s School, Robert Owen’s House, the Millworker Housing, and 360 degree view Garden Roof Terrace, as well as the ice rink and Santa’s Grotto. Tickets for under 16s are £19.00.

Andy Cuthbertson, Heritage and Engagement Manager, New Lanark added: “We are delighted to bring back our Christmas Experience to New Lanark, bigger and better than ever before with the exciting addition of a brand-new ice rink. Christmas at New Lanark presents the perfect opportunity for family and friends to come together and make cherished memories and create new traditions, over the festive season. We look forward to extending our warmest welcome to our visitors.”

New Lanark is one of six UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Scotland. Located in the heart of Lanarkshire, under an hour from Glasgow and around 70 minutes from Edinburgh, it is a showcase of Scottish history and innovation, with archives and attractions which show the transformation of the mill village over centuries. Today, it has been transformed to pay homage to its heritage alongside some of the finest walkways in the country.

Additional information:

Christmas Experience opening times - 10am - 5pm

Full experience tickets – Adult £14.00, Under 16s £19, under 2 £5.00

Ice Rink opening times Wednesday, Thursday 10am – 5 pm and Friday, Saturday and Sunday 10am – 8pm from 24 th November

November Ice rink tickets – Adult £10.00, Child £8.00

The indoor Christmas Market will be open to the public every Saturday and Sunday from 25 th November

November Christmas Experience and Ice Rink close at 4pm on Christmas Eve

Ice Rink will be open from 12pm until 4pm on Boxing Day

The event launches November 2, running until January 7 next year with booking now open.