Extra funding of almost £2m has been approved to help deliver a new leisure centre and theatre in Eastwood Park.

The project, which is expected to be completed in autumn 2027, had a previously agreed budget of £55.7m, but that has now increased to £58.5m.

Officials at East Renfrewshire Council said the rise was due to “market volatility and ongoing inflation for some construction materials”. Councillors agreed to spend an extra £1.9m on the scheme at a meeting on Wednesday.

Council leader Owen O’Donnell, Labour, said: “Originally when this came to this administration, we were talking at £74m then £67m, so to come down to £58.5m given the inflationary environment that we’re in is a good result.

“I appreciate there has been a lot of redesign and rigour on cost analysis to make sure we minimise the cost.”

Plans for the new facility, which will see the existing building knocked down and a replacement created, were approved in February.

The project includes an eight-lane 25 metre swimming pool, a smaller 17 metre training pool and a four-court games hall. There will also be changing rooms, fitness and spin studios and a cafe, while the theatre will include an over 350-seat auditorium and stage, a smaller studio theatre, dressing rooms and bar and lounge areas.

In late 2022, councillors agreed to scale back their plans and delay the project for two years as a result of rising inflation and volatile interest rates, which had pushed the price up to around £67m.

Then, in December 2023, they agreed to proceed with a £59.3m option, but cost cutting work was planned to bring the price within the agreed £55.7m budget.

In a report to councillors this week, officials reported £900,000 can be secured from East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure Trust and sportscotland but an additional £1.9m is needed.

They say over the past two years the project team has “worked hard to realise the savings required to deliver the project within the allocated budget”.

A cost update in June, and market testing, found the “project estimate was above the budget included within the capital plan”. Officials said there are “limited options remaining and it is not envisaged that the project will be able to be delivered for the current budget of £56.6m”.

The report continued: “The cost increase is being attributed to current market conditions in Scotland through a limited supply chain nationally for the mechanical and electrical elements; to continued market volatility and ongoing inflation for some construction materials.”

Hub West Scotland Ltd has been appointed as the private sector development partner for the delivery of the project, with BAM Construction set to act as the main design and build contractor.

The council can now agree the final terms of a contract for the work this month.

Construction of the new complex is due to begin in November, with the new building opened in autumn 2027. Enabling works have already started. The existing building will be demolished once the new facility opens.

Officials added: “The development of a new Eastwood leisure and theatre facility to serve East Renfrewshire residents and its visitors has been a long-held ambition of the council.

“It was delayed by Covid and the significant impact of inflationary pressures. Despite these setbacks, the desire to deliver for residents has remained and the project is ready to progress to contractual commitments and build stage.”