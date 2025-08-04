New £5.9m railway bridge to help transform former Exxon site in West Dunbartonshire

A £5.9m project to install a new railway bridge at Bowling in West Dunbartonshire is underway as part of a major project to unlock future development of the former Exxon site.

The bridge will open up direct access to the 150-acre site, transforming it into a hub with space for industrial units, storage facilities, distribution centres and office space.

It forms part of the wider Glasgow City Region City Deal, aimed at improving transport links, supporting economic growth, and encouraging more sustainable development.

The bridge is being delivered by Network Rail, in partnership with West Dunbartonshire Council and Story Contracting.

Laura Craig, scheme project manager at Network Rail Scotland, said: “This bridge will play such an important role in the wider project to bring new life to the former Exxon site. It’s taken a lot of careful planning and collaboration to get to this point, and we’re excited to see it start to take shape.

“We’re always mindful of the communities we operate in and will be doing everything we can to keep people informed, carrying out this vital work safely and with as little disruption as possible.”

Approximately 80,000 tonnes of earth material have been cleared from the site so far in preparation for broader work across the summer, including casting the new 2,500 tonne bridge structure, which begins this month.

A more intensive period of work is then scheduled to take place over the festive period, including removing part of the railway embankment to make space for the new bridge, then rolling the bridge into place and reinstating the track, overhead lines and signalling infrastructure.

To ensure the work is carried out safely, there will be no trains between Dalmuir and Balloch/Helensburgh Central, or between Glasgow Queen Street and Crianlarich, from the end of service on 24 December 2025 until start of service on 2 January 2026. This will also affect Caledonian Sleeper services to Fort William.

Network Rail and train operators are working together to support local communities and passengers. Details of rail replacement services will be shared in advance, helping people plan ahead and make informed travel choices.

Once the bridge is in place, West Dunbartonshire Council will progress construction of a new road.

Convener of infrastructure, regeneration and economic development, Councillor David McBride said: “There is real, visible progress on the site at Bowling and I am delighted that our partners, including Network Rail, are pressing on with work to develop this site in a responsible and considerate way.

“The infrastructure at this location will benefit many residents as well as people visiting West Dunbartonshire and I look forward to seeing this project continue to progress.”