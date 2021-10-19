The report has called on the UK Government to introduce incentives to make sure the sector can be rebuilt

People dancing to a DJ playing on a mobile soundsystem in Piccadilly Circus during a #FreedomToDance protest on June 27, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

A report into the impact of Covid-19 on the music industry has identified that 69,000 jobs - one in three of the total workforce - were lost during the pandemic.

UK Music, who launched the report, called on the Government to introduce tax incentives and other employment-boosting measures to help the sector rebuild after the pandemic.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It also called for urgent action to resolve the problems facing musicians and crew touring the EU.

The measures are outlined in a new Music Industry Strategic Recovery Plan – drawn up by UK Music and included in the new report.

The huge economic contribution that music made to the UK economy in 2019 almost halved as a result of the pandemic – falling by 46% from a record £5.8 billion (GVA) in 2019 to £3.1 billion in 2020.

The pandemic triggered a wave of job losses across the UK music industry, which saw one in three jobs lost in the sector as the employment level fell by 35% from 2019’s all-time high of 197,000 to 128,000 in 2020.

Fans watch Blossom perform at a live music concert hosted by Festival Republic in Sefton Park in Liverpool, north-west England on May 2, 2021 (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

UK Music’s Chief Executive Jamie Njoku-Goodwin said the report provided clear evidence of the need for swift Government action to help the music industry to continue rebuilding and return to growth post-pandemic.

He said: “The past 18 months have been exceptionally challenging for the UK music industry, with billions wiped off the value of the sector – but we are determined to look to the future and focus on recovery.

“Music matters to us all. And in a year when we’ve seen just how important music is to all our lives, it’s more important than ever that we take the necessary steps to protect, strengthen and grow the industry.

“In our Music Industry Strategic Recovery Plan we identify the policy interventions required and set out a clear action plan to get the industry back up on its feet.

“With the right support, the UK music industry can help drive the post-pandemic recovery. This Is Music sets out the positive role the music industry can play in our country’s future, and the steps that need to be taken to achieve that.

“Music is a key national asset, part of our history and our heritage. More than that, it’s part of our future. And we can’t value it highly enough.”

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: “I know how difficult the last year and a half has been – with venues closed, stages dark, and artists prevented from doing what they love. The whole industry has shown great strength, patience and resilience during these hard times, pulling together to help the whole country get through the COVID-19 crisis.