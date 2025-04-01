New Sainsbury's supermarket to open at Bearsden shopping centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Forrest Developments and Sainsbury’s are working together to help improve the customer offer at Baljaffray Shopping Centre on Grampian Way, Bearsden, as work begins to convert an unused retail unit into a brand-new Sainsbury’s supermarket.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sainsbury’s is say the 6,000 sq. ft store will provide everything customers need to complete their weekly grocery shop. It will offer a range of high quality, great value tasty products including fresh food, fruit and veg, food-to-go, kitchen cupboard favourites, frozen food and baked bread and pastries, as well as a varied selection of non-food items.

As well as a Costa Coffee machine, customers will also be able to take advantage of a Click & Collect service in the store, enabling them to order online from Sainsbury’s Argos, Habitat and Tu Clothing brands for collection whilst picking up their groceries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The investment in the new supermarket will create around 30 entry-level and management jobs for local people. Forrest Group Ltd who created Radisson RED Glasgow and are currently adding to the Scottish Exhibition Campus with two major new projects, the Rotunda and a new Prize by Radisson Hotel, are currently carrying out an extensive programme of renovations and repairs before Sainsbury’s completes the fit-out later this year.

Patrick Dunne, Sainsbury’s Chief Property and Procurement Officer & MD of Smart Charge, said: “At Sainsbury’s we have an unbeatable combination of quality fresh food, great value, innovative products and brilliant colleague service and we’re delighted to be bringing it all to a fantastic new supermarket in Bearsden.

“We have a great pipeline of new store investment planned in Scotland, with three new Scottish Sainsbury’s stores opened already in 2025, and we’re excited to include Bearsden – creating even more new jobs. We’ll keep everyone updated about our plans for the new supermarket launch as construction and fit-out progresses. We hope to open it in time for Christmas this year.”

Donald Stewart, MD of Forrest Developments, said: “We’re very pleased to bring this good news to the people of Bearsden, as we bolster the options available to them for finding the very best food in their local area. It’s vital to ensure communities have the amenities they need to work and live well, rather than allowing buildings to become disused, and to keep as many jobs as possible available locally.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a great site and we’re very happy to welcome Sainsbury’s to the Forrest family as the latest tenant on our newest site.”

Alan Reid, Councillor for Bearsden North Ward, said: “I welcome the refurbishment of the supermarket and car park in Baljaffray and look forward to Sainsbury’s opening in the late summer – it’s always good to see big brands coming to our area alongside our much-loved local independent retailers and businesses.”