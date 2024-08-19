New state-of-the-art £12 million applied shipbuilding academy opens in Glasgow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A state-of-the-art shipbuilding training facility that hopes to ensure the long-term success of the industry in Glasgow has opened its doors.

The £12 million Applied Shipbuilding Academy at BAE Systems’ Scotstoun shipyard aims to be a key key training facility for all the apprentices and graduates in the Company’s Naval Ships business as well as provide life-long learning and skills development activities for around 4,500 employees.

Paul Feely, academy and engineering director, BAE Systems’ Naval Ships business, said: "The Applied Shipbuilding Academy is an extraordinary innovation centre that will enable outstanding learning across our entire workforce and help secure a strong future talent pipeline.

"Investing in our people and harnessing the latest technological advancements is fundamental to our mission, enabling us to deliver on the national endeavour that is the Type 26 programme and future projects. This commitment ensures that we can equip navies worldwide with a decisive competitive edge for generations to come."

The £12 million facility has opened in Glasgow | James Robinson

The academy offers hands-on training environments and cutting edge classrooms across the Modern Trade Hall and a Flexible Learning Hub facilities.

Rod Paterson, chief executive officer, National Shipbuilding Office, said the facility is a “fantastic enduring commitment” to developing skilled workers.

He added: “I look forward to the contribution the Academy will make to creating a highly skilled workforce and our national shipbuilding capabilities. It is excellent to see the vision become a reality.”

The training facilities are coupled with the construction of the £300 million investment in BAE Systems’ two shipbuilding sites in Glasgow over the next five years - including construction of the Janet Harvey Hall, a cutting-edge new shipbuilding facility in Govan.