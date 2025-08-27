New Tesco Express store to open in Tradeston on the banks of the River Clyde

A brand-new and highly anticipated Tesco Express store is set to open its doors today (Thursday 28th August) in Glasgow’s newly developed Tradeston district.

Situated at the base of the Barclays Building on the banks of the River Clyde, Tesco Express will welcome customers for the first time, offering local residents and workers a convenient option for groceries and lunchtime meal deals.

The new store will be open seven days a week, from 7am to 10pm, and has created 15 new jobs to support shoppers, whether they’re doing their weekly shop, grabbing lunch, or picking up a quick snack.

On opening day, staff will greet shoppers with balloons, treats and goodies, welcoming them to the brand new store.

Paul Macbride, Store Manager at Tesco Express Tradeston, said: “We’re thrilled to finally open our doors and serve the people of Glasgow.

“Customers will find our shelves stocked with a wide range of everyday essentials, including fresh produce, baked goods, healthcare items, and of course, everyone’s favourite meal deal.

“I’m proud to be leading such a fantastic team, and we’re all looking forward to welcoming our new customers over the coming weeks.”

The store will also be part of the Tesco Stronger Starts grant scheme, which invites local schools and community groups to apply for funding that supports the health and wellbeing of children.

The scheme sees three local projects voted on by customers in-store every three months, with first place awarded up to £1,500, second place up to £1,000, and third place up to £500.

The new Express store will also participate in the Community Food Connection scheme, which redistributes surplus food to charities and community groups from Tesco stores every day.

Since its launch in 2016, the Tesco Community Food Connection scheme has donated more than 145 million meals to charities across the UK and is run in partnership with charity FareShare.