New traffic lights introduced to make Easterhouse roads safer

The road in Glasgow was dangerous for pedestrians to cross

An Easterhouse road is to get new traffic lights to make it safer for people to cross after a number of people have been hit by cars.

The North East Area Partnership plans to part fund the safer crossing on Westerhouse Road at Lochend Road with council allocated cash.

Work could start this year, a council officer told a partnership meeting on Friday.

Councillor Maureen Burke, Labour, said: “Although there has not been a fatality there has been quite a few people hit by cars.”

She said she tried to cross the road last year at the Bridge with a pram and it was “near impossible.”

She said: “You were taking your life in your hands just to cross the road.”

Councillor Burke has been asking for the improvement and said she is “delighted” at the move.

Explaining how surveys had taken place to look at the issues, a council officer said: “Our observations did confirm that we think a crossing would be beneficial here. We noted a number of vulnerable pedestrians, elderly and young pedestrians.

“It is a difficult place to cross – there are lots of entrance exits on Westerhouse Road. You also have Lochend Road junction.”

Explaining that a puffin crossing would not be suitable, he added: “We thought it would be better to signalise the junction of Lochend Road at Westerhouse Road. That would allow full crossing facilities for Lochend Road and Westerhouse Road. You have better facilities for all. It would also help to slow traffic down considerably in the area.”

Pointing out primary school children go to the swimming pool via the route, he explained: “A crossing like this is seen as a traffic calming feature and does regulate traffic.”

The officer said: “When you look at Westerhouse Road there is not a crossing between Auchinlea Road almost to the train station so this would be a huge benefit in the location.”