New walking tour explores history of the Irish community in Glasgow

The tour will make its way from the Broomielaw over to the Southside of the city.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Govanhill Baths are launching an Irish heritage trail this weekend that will celebrate the Irish community’s rich contribution to Glasgow’s social, cultural and economic life.

Starting at the Broomielaw, where the ‘Derry Boat’ sailed between Derry and Glasgow from the 1830s to 1960s, the trail winds through the city centre, Glasgow Green, the Gorbals, Govanhill, and ends at ‘Donegal Hill’ in Queen’s Park - once a gathering place for Irish people to socialise, speak Irish and share stories of home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking to social media, Govanhill Baths said: “Walk with us through history!

Govanhill Baths

“We’re launching The Derry Boat to Donegal Hill – an Irish Heritage Trail on Sat 28 June, 12–2pm.

“Starting at The Broomielaw, we’ll trace the steps of Glasgow’s Irish community — from the docks to Queen’s Park, once a buzzing hub for Irish stories, song, and connection. Created by the brilliant Irish History Group at Govanhill Baths!

“It’s free, but booking’s a must — hit the What’s On section of our website