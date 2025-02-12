The newly enhanced supermarket open its doors in Blantyre in February

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A brand new major supermarket will open their doors in South Lanarkshire today and create 10 new jobs in the local area.

Lidl will reopen their doors in Blantyre at the Whistleberry Road site. The new store has been built on the same site of the original store which has served the community for almost 30 years. It features an expanded bakery and chiller section.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sales area spans 1,340m², with the new store being 30% larger than the former one on the site. The newly built store will have the same opening hours: 8am–10pm Monday to Saturday and 8am–8pm on Sundays.

Lidl

Shoppers will also find enhanced facilities at the new Blantyre store such as a fresh new customer toilet with baby changing amenities, electric vehicle rapid charging points, and solar panels on the roof

Ross Jackson, Regional Head of Property at Lidl GB, commented: “We’re thrilled to announce the opening of our new state-of-the-art store in Blantyre. This site has been a key part of the community for nearly three decades, and we’re delighted to stay there whilst being able to better meet the needs of locals.

“We want to thank everyone for their patience during construction and look forward to welcoming customers through the doors – we’re confident they’ll love the upgrades as much as we do.”

The new store in Blantyre opens on Thursday 13 February.