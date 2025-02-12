Newly-built and expanded Lidl supermarket to open in Blantyre after multimillion pound refurbishment

A brand new major supermarket will open their doors in South Lanarkshire today and create 10 new jobs in the local area.

Lidl will reopen their doors in Blantyre at the Whistleberry Road site. The new store has been built on the same site of the original store which has served the community for almost 30 years. It features an expanded bakery and chiller section.

The sales area spans 1,340m², with the new store being 30% larger than the former one on the site. The newly built store will have the same opening hours: 8am–10pm Monday to Saturday and 8am–8pm on Sundays.

Shoppers will also find enhanced facilities at the new Blantyre store such as a fresh new customer toilet with baby changing amenities, electric vehicle rapid charging points, and solar panels on the roof

Ross Jackson, Regional Head of Property at Lidl GB, commented: “We’re thrilled to announce the opening of our new state-of-the-art store in Blantyre. This site has been a key part of the community for nearly three decades, and we’re delighted to stay there whilst being able to better meet the needs of locals.

“We want to thank everyone for their patience during construction and look forward to welcoming customers through the doors – we’re confident they’ll love the upgrades as much as we do.”

The new store in Blantyre opens on Thursday 13 February.

