The regeneration of Wyndford in north Glasgow is entering a new phase, with three more buildings now set for demolition.

Wheatley Homes Glasgow has lodged prior notifications to demolish the Maryhill Community Hub and two former janitors’ houses on Glenfinnan Road. Their removal will clear the way for 386 new affordable homes, 85% of which will be available for social rent.

The janitors’ houses have long been derelict, while the community hub has already been relocated on a temporary basis. A new, council-run facility is planned to provide a permanent base for local services once construction is complete.

This move follows the high-profile demolition of three Wyndford tower blocks earlier this year, when controlled explosions drew hundreds of onlookers. A fourth block is being carefully dismantled by specialist teams.

Following those demolitions, Wheatley Homes launched a public consultation to gather community feedback on the masterplan. Building work on the new homes is expected to start in 2026, with the first residents anticipated to move in by 2028. The full programme is scheduled for completion by 2030.

A Wheatley Homes spokesperson said: “This marks the next chapter in Wyndford’s £100m transformation. With demolition of the four multi-storeys complete, we’re moving ahead with the next phase of regeneration.

“This final phase of site clearance will pave the way for nearly 400 larger, energy-efficient homes – 85% for social rent – which will be life-changing for local families. “The wider regeneration includes a brand-new community hub, improved green spaces, walking and cycling routes, a play park, and better parking and bin areas. Construction is due to begin next year, with the first homes ready in 2028.

“The tenant-led Wyndford Futures Focus Group is working with the design team to shape the masterplan.”

Subject to planning approvals, construction of the first phase of new homes is expected to begin in late 2026. The £100 million regeneration project includes £13 million on environmental improvements in Wyndford, including new bike racks and improved car parking facilities, as well as green spaces, open areas, improved walkways, and cycle paths.

In May 2025, a new play park was opened for residents at Wyndford. The regeneration will also include a new two-storey community hub.