No trains will run for ten days over the festive period on some Glasgow routes due to engineering work. Passengers will be affected by Network Rail works at Christmas and New Year as part of a £130m investment across UK infrastructure.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Network Rail say journey planners, including National Rail Enquiries, have been updated with alternative and best routes for booking tickets over the Christmas and New Year period. Among the improvements taking place after Christmas Day and into the New Year are a bridge replacement over the M6 – closing the West Coast Main Line between Preston and Carlisle as well as the road. The announcement states: “Journey planners will give the best routes for passengers’ journeys during the period but booking ahead is essential as some lines will be very busy.”

Works that may affect travel on routes to and from Glasgow include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Replacing a 1960s bridge over the M6 motorway means no trains between Preston and Carlisle, 31 December- 15 January

The installation of a new railway bridge at Bowling in West Dunbartonshire means no trains between Dalmuir and Balloch/Helensburgh Central, or between Glasgow Queen Street and Crianlarich, 24 December - 2 January.

Network Rail’s Chief Network Operator Helen Hamlin said: “The period between Christmas and New Year is the quietest on the railway and it’s the best time for us to do the major projects that will take longer than a night or a weekend to complete.

"We work with train operators to organise diversions and rail replacement buses for passengers who are travelling but it’s still so important to plan ahead. That’s especially the case this year as we have some very big plans for improving the railway that will mean people may have to travel home on different routes after Christmas than the way they travelled out.

“Thank you to everyone for your patience and understanding and for planning ahead.”

Daniel Mann, Director of Industry Operations at Rail Delivery Group, said: "With Autumn officially underway, we’re encouraging customers to start thinking about travel plans for the festive period. Essential engineering works are taking place over Christmas and into the New Year, so it's important to check before you travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You can use National Rail Enquiries and journey planners to check for updates, and our Visual Disruption Maps — short videos designed to help people understand service changes and make informed travel decisions—will also be available in stations and online.

"The industry is working hard to run as many services as possible, and we kindly remind our customers to remember to treat our railway colleagues with respect during this busy time, as they work to ensure a safe and reliable service for everyone. We also ask you to allow extra time for journeys between Christmas and the New Year."