Trains on both busy railway lines will be replaced by a rail replacement bus service as major works get underway

It has been announced that no trains will run on both the East Kilbride and Barrhead lines during the last weekend of September.

Network Rail will demolish and replace bridges on Thornliebank Road and Westerton Lane near Busby station as part of the £140 million East Kilbride Enhancement Project.

The two bridges are to be removed between Saturday 28 September and Tuesday 1 October ahead of the structures being replaced in 2025. This is to allow for enough space underneath so that new overhead line equipment can be installed to allow electric trains to run on the route.

During this same period, a new accessible bridge will be craned into position at the new Hairmyres station. Over the four day period there will also be drainage works taking place between Hairmyres and East Kilbride stations. A separate £5 million project to renew track will also begin at Busby Junction, where the East Kilbride and Barrhead lines meet. It is hoped that this work will improve service reliability

Due to these works taking place, there will be no trains running on both lines between 1.15am on Saturday 28 September until 5.30am on Tuesday 1 October meaning that there will be rail replacement services on the routes.

The existing footbridge that serves the footpath between platforms 1 and 2 at Thornliebank station will be removed overnight on Saturday 21 September.

Senior programme manager at Network Rail, Paul Reilly said: “The last weekend in September will see the delivery of multiple engineering works as the East Kilbride Enhancement Project continues to push forward.

“We understand that there may be some inconvenience as our teams work around the clock at several locations. The bridge demolitions, however, can only take place during a period of continuous working, with no trains running on the route.

“Rather than having a separate disruptive closure of the line, we’re maximising this closure to deliver other critical elements, such as the bridge lift at Hairmyres. This will mean an additional closure of the line will not be required for that work.

“We thank passengers and the wider community for their patience and understanding while we deliver these works.”